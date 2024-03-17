Foreign man found dead while being held in police custody in Torremolinos

Europa Press SUR Sunday, 17 March 2024, 14:23 | Updated 14:31h. Compartir Copiar enlace

A man has been found dead while being held in police custody in Torremolinos. The arrested man was accused of gender violence, sources from the National Police told Europa Press.

Officers became aware of the incident in the early hours of Friday morning, 15 March, although the news, reported by Málaga Hoy, did not break until this Sunday.

The deceased was 30 years old and a foreign national, according to the same sources.