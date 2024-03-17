Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Foreign man found dead while being held in police custody in Torremolinos
112 incident

The deceased was 30 years old and being held in connection with an alleged gender violence incident, according to sources

Europa Press

SUR

Sunday, 17 March 2024, 14:23

A man has been found dead while being held in police custody in Torremolinos. The arrested man was accused of gender violence, sources from the National Police told Europa Press.

Officers became aware of the incident in the early hours of Friday morning, 15 March, although the news, reported by Málaga Hoy, did not break until this Sunday.

The deceased was 30 years old and a foreign national, according to the same sources.

