Derelict Benalmádena tourist office becomes new information centre for public

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 09:42

Benalmádena town hall has announced it will soon open its new information office for the public (OAC), located in what was previously the town’s tourist offices, which have been closed and abandoned for several years. The facility was visited by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, who pointed out that the office will open to the public “once a technical fault in the fibre optic connection has been corrected”.

The mayor, who was accompanied by the councillors for roads and works and public services, José Luis Bergillos and Yolanda Peña, said the office space, which has an approximate built area of 168 square metres, has undergone a series of actions aimed at improving and restructuring the building to make it more “harmonious and functional”.

Also, with differentiated areas, but interconnected with each other, a more comfortable work area for all users has been created, along with a new reception and waiting area. Lara said “an aspect of great relevance” in this project are the technological improvements, including additional workstations, an electronic information screen and a digital ticket manager in order to “modernise and streamline its services”.

“This is one more completed project with which we demonstrate the commitment to carry out the large projects that have been delayed for years. With this project, we have once again valued facilities that had been abandoned for years and we have provided them with a much-needed use to respond to the requirements of our residents and visitors,” Lara said.