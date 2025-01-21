Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The space where the new centre will be constructed. SUR
Demolition complete of building on land earmarked for new cultural centre in Benalmádena
Culture

Demolition complete of building on land earmarked for new cultural centre in Benalmádena

With the project already in the drafting phase, the 1,000-square-metre space will provide the town with a new reference centre with a library, exhibition hall and auditorium

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 16:27

Benalmádena town hall has announced the completion of the demolition of the property on the plot of land where the future cultural centre will be located in the Pueblo. With the project already in the drafting phase, the 1,000-square-metre space will provide the town with a new reference centre with a library, exhibition hall and auditorium.

The new centre will be a multi-storey facility. The ground floor will be designed as a reception area, while the upper levels will allow for up to five uses, ranging from an information point to the much-requested library, and an auditorium. The cultural space will host travelling exhibitions and cultural activities of all kinds for residents and visitors, becoming “a key factor of dynamism and a public service of the highest quality”.

The plot, which was purchased at the end of 2023, also offers the possibility of creating between 50 and 80 new parking spaces in the area.

The town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, said that these works address one of the commitments made to residents before the start of the term, which involves “the creation of a much-needed, top-tier cultural space”.

“This will be accompanied by solutions in the highly demanded area of mobility, enabling Benalmádena Pueblo to become an accessible place where parking is convenient, with new cultural initiatives and the modernisation of all its infrastructure,” the mayor said.

