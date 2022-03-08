St David's Day party raises essential funds for the AVOI children's cancer association The Welsh Society's celebration in Benalmádena, which presented typical Welsh food, a prize raffle and live entertainment, raised more than 3,100 euros for the Malaga-based organisation

The Welsh Society Costa del Sol raised more than 3,100 euros during its fundraising St David’s Day celebration in Benalmádena last week.

The party, which was held in Tanges Bar, presented an afternoon of live entertainment supplied by some of the coast’s top performers, which included Tony Whitehouse, Mark Connor, Siobhan, Buddy and the Crickets, Rock of Ages and Wayne Ward, along with the appearance of the organisation's mascot, Dewi the Dragon, among a host of others.

Along with typical fun and games and a prize raffle, there was also an array of traditional homemade cuisine that had been prepared by members of the society.

The organisation, which has raised thousands of euros for cancer charities and local worthy causes, used this year’s event to raise funds for the AVOI children’s cancer association, a Malaga-based charity that was founded in 1993.

Formed in 2011, the Welsh Society has hosted the annual festivities in Benalmádena for more ten years. The society’s president, Cath John, said she was “overwhelmed by the amount of support the event received”.

“We are so happy with the amount of money we raised, but this would not have been possible without the acts, the people who turned up to celebrate with us, and also the venue and its staff for their generous donation,” Cath said.