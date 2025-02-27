St David's Day celebrations in Benalmádena moved inside due to forecast of rain

Tony Bryant Thursday, 27 February 2025, 20:52 Compartir

Due to the forecast of the heavy rain that is predicted to arrive on the coast this weekend, and also in many other parts of Andalucía, The Welsh Society Costa del Sol has announced that the large-scale party that was due to take place in Plaza de la Mezquita on Saturday 1 March has now been moved to the Flaming Flamingo Bar (formerly the Bonanza Bar) in Benalmádena Costa.

Organised to mark St David’s Day, the event starts at 1pm and will present some of the coast's top entertainers during an all-day party to honour the patron saint of Wales.

As in previous years, the celebration will benefit a local charity and this year, all proceeds will be donated to Age Concern Fuengirola, which also serves Mijas and Benalmádena.

The afternoon will kick off with performances by three local amateur choirs (Tapas, Costa Soul Singers and the Phoenix Singers), followed by performances by Cath John, known as The Voice from the Valleys; Rock of Ages, a duo that perform classic rock anthems; and Tony Whitehouse, who will offer songs from some of the top ‘80s and `90s boybands. Other artists include The Rock and Roll Brothers, Jason Downing, Siobhan, Wayne Michaels and Abee Willfly, among others.

The day will offer traditional Welsh food made by members of the society to help raise funds for Age Concern.

Secretary Debbie Beham said, “Due to the poor weather forecast we have been forced to change the location of the celebration, but we have found an alternative venue, so the celebrations will go ahead as planned. However, this venue holds around 170 people, so it will be a first come basis for entry.”