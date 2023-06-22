Cudeca makes urgent appeal for summer volunteers

Volunteers are needed to work a four-hour shift one day per week in the palliative care foudnation's charity shops, helping with the daily running and the sorting and display of donations

Tony Bryant Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Cudeca Foundation has sent out an urgent appeal for volunteers to help run its second-hand shops located throughout the province of Malaga. The charity has launched the recruitment campaign in order to give its regular volunteers a break during the summer months.

Volunteers are needed to work a four-hour shift one day per week, helping with the daily running of the shops and the sorting and display of donations.

Cudeca has 27 shops selling items donated by the community, which are one of the hospice's main sources of income. The shops are located in Rincón de la Victoria, Torre del Mar, Nerja, Malaga, Torremolinos, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, La Cala de Mijas, Marbella, San Pedro Alcántara, Estepona, Coín and Alhaurín el Grande.

“The volunteers are the driving force behind our shops, and they help customers, while ensuring that the shop is well organised. Above all, they also help share Cudeca's mission in palliative care,” spokesperson Ángel Krebbers, said.

voluntariado@cudeca.org - 671 04 83 04.