Cudeca Foundation announces plans for "symbolic anniversary" During a meeting this week, Cudeca officials detailed the agenda of initiatives that will be held throughout the year to mark its 30th anniversary, which will include the inauguration of the new Yusuf Hamied Centre

The meeting was held to explain details of Cudeca's 30th anniversary campaign. / SUR

The Cudeca Foundation held a meeting on Wednesday to present its 30th anniversary campaign, an event that detailed the agenda of activities that will be held throughout the year to mark the milestone anniversary.

The event was hosted by chief executive and medical director, Marisa Martín, and the deputy manager and financial director of the foundation, Rafael Olalla, who announced that the initiatives will include the inauguration of the new Yusuf Hamied Centre for Studies and Research of Palliative Care on 20 April.

Other events will include the annual walkathon (28 May), an anniversary dinner (18 June) and the inauguration of the new Paediatric Palliative Care Unit (room 10), which will take place in September.

Marisa Martín, who assisted Joan Hunt set up the charity in 1992, said that Cudeca has received the “unconditional support of the whole of the Malaga community” over the last 30 years.

Fulfilled vision

“This was Joan Hunt's vision, a vision that is now more than fulfilled and full of life. This symbolic anniversary is already full of exciting growth projects,” Martín said

Rafael Olalla pointed out that Cudeca, which currently has 900 volunteers and 105 professionals, has cared for more than 17,000 people with cancer and other advanced diseases since it was founded. He also highlighted the importance of the charity’s numerous second-hand shops and outlets.

“The founder of Cudeca, Joan Hunt, opened the foundation's first shop in Fuengirola in 1992, and today we have 26 shops, which are Cudeca's main source of financing, with annual sales exceeding two million euros,” Olalla explained.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, who said.

“I feel immensely fortunate to participate in the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Cudeca. On behalf of the people of Benalmádena, we can only feel proud and we congratulate you on what you have done.”