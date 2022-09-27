Second earthquake recorded on the Costa del Sol in less than 24 hours Benalmádena was the epicenter of the latest seismic event

A second earthquake has been recorded in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol in less than 24 hours.

In the early hours of Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 was felt in several municipalities in the province and last night, at around 10.30pm, another tremor was detected by Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) with its epicenter in the town of Benalmadena.

This second earthquake had a magnitude of 3.9 and was recorded at a depth of 71 kilometres. In addition to shaking this Costa del Sol municipality, the earthquake could be felt in Malaga city with an intensity III.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service control room reported that it has not received any calls in relation to this earthquake, which has not caused any personal or material damage.