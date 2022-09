Earthquake felt along the Costa del Sol in the early hours of this Monday morning The 112 Andalucía emergency service control centre said it was felt most intensely in Malaga city, Mijas and Fuengirola

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in Malaga was detected early this morning, the 112 emergency service control centre in Andalucía has reported. It was registered at a depth of 69 kilometres at 3.48am.

The quake was felt at intensity III in Fuengirola, Mijas and Malaga city and intensity II in Rincón de la Victoria and Casabermeja.

However, it appears that there were no injuries or damage to property as a result.