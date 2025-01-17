Costa del Sol party organiser who banned 'gays' arrested for hate crime

Juan Cano Torremolinos Friday, 17 January 2025, 13:02 Compartir

National Police officers have arrested the organiser of a party in Torremolinos, where "gays" were banned from entering, for alleged hate crimes. The police investigation focused on clearly identifying the person behind the announcement of the event, which was eventually called off.

The Malaga public prosecutor's office has already opened proceedings on its own initiative for this same reason, as it found evidence of a criminal offence being committed. The public prosecutor's office is also investigating whether those responsible for organising this event, Moroccan club Casa Fatima Ino, may have committed an offence for refusing to provide services on the grounds of sexual orientation, as set out in article 512 of the penal code, or whether there has been an offence against the dignity of persons because of their sexual orientation, since the poster equated homosexuality with the exclusion of those responsible for fights or who use drugs.

Torremolinos town hall has also filed a hate crime complaint with the police, as has the Junta de Andalucía, which announced that it would take action against the club.

The party, which was to be held on 18 January at the Moroccan club in Calle de la Cruz in Torremolinos, has now been cancelled, and the organisers have said that they want to hold it in Malaga instead. The club's Instagram profile is no longer public, making it more difficult to determine the exact location in the city where this party, which promoted luxury within the Moroccan community, will be held.