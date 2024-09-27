Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Tony Whitehouse (c) with his team of organisers at the event. SUR
Costa del Sol music sector concert raises 20,000 euros for bowel cancer research
Costa del Sol music sector concert raises 20,000 euros for bowel cancer research

'Daphonbury' is staged annually to highlight the Star of Hope GoFundMe appeal set up by the family of Hannah 'Daphne' Edwards, a British expat who died of the disease in 2020

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 27 September 2024, 11:43

The coast's entertainment sector joined forces in Benalmádena last weekend for the fourth charity concert for Bowel Cancer UK, an event that has raised 20,700 euros. Under the banner of Daphonbury, the all-day live music event is organised to highlight the Star of Hope GoFundMe appeal set up by the family of Hannah 'Daphne' Edwards, a British expat who died of the disease in 2020.

The driving force of the event is Hannah's fiancé, Tony Whitehouse, a local entertainer who has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease among the younger generation.

"I want to thank all those who helped organise this incredible event again, as well as our sponsors, the brilliant entertainers and all the people who came along. Without their dedication, Daphonbury would not be possible. It really was a fantastic day," he said.

