The rocky cliffs in Benalmádena that shelter perfect coves and beaches

Javier Almellones Benalmádena Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 17:29

When one thinks of cliffs on the coast of Malaga, those of Maro always come to mind. Or even those that link La Cala del Moral and Rincón de la Victoria, known as Cantal Bajo. However, there are also abrupt areas that break stereotypes on the western Costa del Sol. One of these is on the stretch between Torrequebrada and Torremuelle, on the Benalmádena coast between the iconic watchtowers. Unlike other watchtowers, these are located in quite elevated areas, from where they had a perfect view of a large part of this stretch of Malaga coastline. Today you have to walk quite a way to see the Torremuelle tower, which, thanks to its original colour, at least stands out among the white houses.

It is more difficult to see the 'broken tower' that has given its name to a beach, a residential estate and even one of the most famous casinos in the history of the Costa del Sol. Today, however, it stands on a discreet second line of the beach, somewhat deteriorated by the passage of time. There, on a small hill, in a residential area, it seems to poke its head out to be allowed to enjoy the blue of the sea. It barely manages to do so.

J. A.

The towers are used to delimit this cliffy area of Benalmádena where there is a stretch guarded by large rock formations, and some of these beaches offer ideal postcard images. This is the case of La Viborilla. Despite its name (viper), ophidiophobes have little to fear because there are no snakes to be seen here. There is, however, a small cove, where you can rent a sun bed for a nice day and finish it off with lunch or even dinner in one of the restaurants located just above it. Few terraces offer views like those at Trocadero or La Viborilla.

Those who want to visit this strip should go relatively early, not only to park relatively close (preferably in Avenida Estrella del Mar), but also so that you don't have to settle for a spot in the rockiest part of this beautiful cove. Because, of course, on this stretch between Torrequebrada and Torremuelle there are no splendid coves of fine, clear sand, although the waters are usually crystal clear, except after a storm. Many people notice a piece of wood that seems to emerge from a rocky outcrop on the shore. It even has a place on Google Maps. Someone christened it years ago as a 'tree in the rock'.

But, La Viborilla is just one of the options offered by this cliffside area of Benalmádena. There is much more, from the extensive beach of Las Yucas to the naturist beach popularly known as Benalbola. It is a name as officious as it is metaphorical, the opposite of the tree among the rocks.

This cove, officially known as Benalnatura, even has a beach bar where, except for the workers, everyone has to go naked if they want to be served. The beach, which is adjacent to that of La Viborilla, is also sheltered by cliffs. To get there you have to go down quite a few stairs. There are warnings so that no one is caught unawares. Even on the raised strip of the Senda Litoral de Málaga coastal walk, which passes right above it, there is a reminder to refrain from taking photos and videos.

Benalnatura is also well known because seven years ago a spring storm brought a curious marine platform to the beach, which ran aground just a few metres from the battered sandy area. That floating structure, christened Agronauta, had nowhere better to go. It was, of course, the butt of many jokes.

This naturist beach also offers an exciting walk in the early morning or late afternoon to watch the sun rise or set, which is not as idyllic or applauded as in some places on the eastern coast of Andalucía. This makes a nice pedestrian route from Torremuelle to Torrequebrada, although at some points you have to walk along the Avenida del Sol, which runs parallel to the beach. This leads to the foot of the Torrequebrada casino, where there is an anthropised landscape, with a lot of concrete, a tempting breakwater to take photos of the coast and even chairs fixed to the ground that replace the benches of a lifetime.