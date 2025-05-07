Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Clearing work in Benalmádena. SUR
Clearing of streams and municipal plots under way in Benalmádena in bid to prevent summer wildfires
Environment

Clearing of streams and municipal plots under way in Benalmádena in bid to prevent summer wildfires

The actions are currently mostly focused on Carvajal, but will also affect other areas such as Santángelo Norte

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 16:02

With summer just around the corner and the rise in temperatures, Benalmádena town hall has launched a campaign to clear streams and municipal plots to help prevent wildfires, starting with the Carvajal area.

Councillor for the environment Juan Olea said that the heavy rains this spring have required necessary modifications to a type of work that is usually being carried out all throughout the year. The Santángelo Norte area, as well as several others, are among those where action is planned.

"The town hall plans to complete all these works before July and August - months during which we cannot undertake clearing due to the risk of fires, in compliance with current legislation on public water and forest fires," said Olea.

These preventive tasks consist of improving the drainage capacity of the streams, special treatment to prevent the rapid spread of forest fires and facilitating access for regular police and clean-up work.

The main actions include selective clearing, always with respect for native vegetation (such as wild olive trees, poplars, and willows), the removal of invasive exotic species (like acacias, castor plants, and reeds), as well as high pruning of branches near buildings, felling of dead trees, reduction of plant fuel (which is then incorporated into the soil) and the removal of large accumulations of urban solid waste that pollute and negatively affect the natural river landscape.

This set of actions is completed with the application of specific phytosanitary treatments, depending on the species and the time of application, and also with the planting of riverside species in the sections of the riverbed that meet the appropriate conditions for their natural development.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fore! Costa del Sol residents wage war over stray golf balls
  2. 2 HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters
  3. 3 Fuengirola rolls out its packed cultural agenda for May
  4. 4 Costa del Sol charity opens up shop in popular Axarquía town
  5. 5 Brussels and London continue talks in Madrid over status of Gibraltar
  6. 6 Alcoholics Anonymous holds informative meeting for east of Malaga organisations
  7. 7 Madaura Camp: give your children the best educational leisure experience this summer
  8. 8 Fuengirola delighted with attendance figures and organisation of its international fair
  9. 9 Savills expands its experience in prime housing markets such as London and Dubai in Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Mijas registers drop of more than 6% in year-on-year unemployment rate in April

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Clearing of streams and municipal plots under way in Benalmádena in bid to prevent summer wildfires