Clearing of streams and municipal plots under way in Benalmádena in bid to prevent summer wildfires

With summer just around the corner and the rise in temperatures, Benalmádena town hall has launched a campaign to clear streams and municipal plots to help prevent wildfires, starting with the Carvajal area.

Councillor for the environment Juan Olea said that the heavy rains this spring have required necessary modifications to a type of work that is usually being carried out all throughout the year. The Santángelo Norte area, as well as several others, are among those where action is planned.

"The town hall plans to complete all these works before July and August - months during which we cannot undertake clearing due to the risk of fires, in compliance with current legislation on public water and forest fires," said Olea.

These preventive tasks consist of improving the drainage capacity of the streams, special treatment to prevent the rapid spread of forest fires and facilitating access for regular police and clean-up work.

The main actions include selective clearing, always with respect for native vegetation (such as wild olive trees, poplars, and willows), the removal of invasive exotic species (like acacias, castor plants, and reeds), as well as high pruning of branches near buildings, felling of dead trees, reduction of plant fuel (which is then incorporated into the soil) and the removal of large accumulations of urban solid waste that pollute and negatively affect the natural river landscape.

This set of actions is completed with the application of specific phytosanitary treatments, depending on the species and the time of application, and also with the planting of riverside species in the sections of the riverbed that meet the appropriate conditions for their natural development.