Christmas video mapping show returns to Benaládena and this is where and when you can see it

There will be two performances every day and special surprises have been promised every Friday and Saturday

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 13:20

Benalmádena will have a video mapping Christmas show for the second consecutive year. Like last year, the light show will be projected otno the social welfare building in Plaza Adolfo Suárez (Pueblosol) in Arroyo de la Miel. It was a hit last year and town hall expects the response to be the same this year, or even better.

Councillor Yolanda Peña said the video mapping will feature "big surprises" in its special screenings, scheduled for 20, 21, 27 and 28 December, as well as 3 and 4 January. They will take place every day until 4 January with two screenings, one at 7pm and the other at 8.30pm.

"For the second year in a row Benalmádena will be a reference for Christmas with this video mapping projection, similar to the one that takes place in big cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Cordoba, Valencia and Malaga," Peña said. "This video mapping show is a commitment of this council, as well as the new and expanded Christmas lights, and all the activities, with the aim that our residents and visitors can enjoy Christmas in our town," she added.

There are other Christmas activities and displays at Plaza Adolfo Suárez such as the municipal nativity scene. The underground car park is also open, where residents and visitors can park for one euro a day during business hours to enjoy the festivities.

