Charity event raises 2,700 euros for bar owners affected by devasting fire in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Thursday, 2 October 2025, 14:35 Share

A community charity event organised by a group of caring foreign residents in the Montemar district of Torremolinos last week raised more than 2,700 euros, funds which will be donated to the business owners whose premises were destroyed in a fire that devastated a total of eight businesses in the area in August.

The event was held at Pat Murphy's bar and presented a day of fun, live music and a variety of pub games to raise funds to help those affected by the fire to rebuild their premises and contribute to the losses they will suffer over the next few months due to not being able to open.

Although their bar was not affected by the tragedy, Dubliners, Tara and John Tallon, who have owned Pat Murphy's for 22 years, decided to host the event because, as they told SUR in English last month, they were “aware how vulnerable our businesses are”.

Zoom

Many people from the local community gave up their time to participate in the event, including Ian Soulsby, who acted as quiz master for the day, along with brother and sister singing duo Eliza and Nick Handley, who supplied the entertainment.

A multitude of bars and businesses in the Torremolinos and Benalmádena area also got behind the event, donating a variety of goods and services to be used as prizes for the raffle.

“Our staff worked so hard to make it a fantastic day. The community participation and all the donations for the raffle were so generous. We were overwhelmed with the support, which is proof that we really do have a great community. Thank you all: you were amazing,” Tara said.

“The donation bucket will remain in the bar for another week or so to try to boost the funds already raised,” she added.