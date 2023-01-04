Benalmádena achieves second highest census growth rate of last decade It is claimed that around 7,500 foreign residents were still not reflected in the National Institute of Statistics (INE) figures because they had not registered, or reregistered, on the padrón

Benalmádena is on the verge of reaching the goal of 75,000 residents. / SUR

Benalmádena continues to grow at a good pace according to the population figures released by Spain's National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The results of the latest study reflect the current situation on the census (padrón) of Spanish municipalities, which came as a positive endorsement for the town, which achieved the second highest growth of the last decade.

The population of the municipality has risen from 70,204 in 2021, to 73,160 in 2022.

In recent years, the growth has been more gradual, at a rate of about 1,000 inhabitants per year. The largest recent increase before this was from 2012 to 2013, when it went from 65,965 to 69,002 residents.

Large Population Municipality

“This increase in the census represents the highest population growth in Benalmádena in recent times and places us on the verge of reaching the goal of 75,000, which would allow us to become a Large Population Municipality,” the town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, said.

The town hall is also working on an initiative that could contribute to a more accurate figure of the population, as explained by the councillor for General Administration, Sergio Torralvo.

The councillor claimed that around 7,500 foreign residents were not reflected in the INE’s figures because they had not registered, or reregistered, on the census). He said that two municipal officials have been visiting homes of foreign residents who have not yet updated their register to inform them of their duty to carry out the procedure.