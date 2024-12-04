Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Carol Baxter and Claudio Castellon with some of the presents already donated. SUR
British owner of Torremolinos bar launches Christmas gift appeal for fifth consecutive year
Community spirit

Carol Baxter will again use her Costa del Sol business as a drop off point for presents to be distributed among underprivileged children in the area

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 11:36

A Torremolinos bar owner has launched a Christmas appeal for the fifth consecutive year to make sure that underprivileged children in the area receive a gift to light up their faces during the festive season. Carol Baxter will again use her bar, Mackay’s, as a drop off point for presents, and she stressed that this year’s donations will only be distributed among children in Torremolinos.

Baxter, who has had the bar in the centre of the town since April 2018, has the support of her friend, Claudio Castellon, who, as in the previous years, will help her organise the donations and deliver them to the Torremolinos social kitchen just before Christmas day.

Those wishing to donate a gift are asked to wrap and label it with the gender and age of the child it is intended for, and drop it off by 22 December.

“We started doing these collections during the pandemic, although these were for the association Hadas Caradas in Marbella, but this year, all donations will stay in Torremolinos. We are really hoping that people will buy an extra present for a less fortunate child this Christmas,” the owner told SUR in English.

