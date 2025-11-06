British tourists holidaying in Torremolinos now exceed one million overnight stays

Marta Huete talks to the Secretary of State for Tourism, the director of Turespaña and the director of the Spanish Tourism Office in London.

Pilar Martínez London Thursday, 6 November 2025, 14:02 | Updated 14:25h. Share

British tourism continues to grow and set new milestones in Torremolinos on the western strip of the Costa del Sol. The hotels in this municipality have exceeded one million overnight stays by holidaymakers from the United Kingdom in the first nine months of the year, according to the town council, which is deploying a promotional campaign at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London with the aim of continuing to gain ground in a market that is key to the sector.

What's more, they point out that this market accounts for almost 30 per cent of all foreign visitors, with more than 200,000 visitors last year. The town hall says that so far this year, British tourists have grown at a rate of almost 13 per cent. "It is the most important international tourism fair in the world, and the municipality takes part in it to strengthen a market that continues to grow and has become the main source of international visitors coming to Torremolinos.”

British visitors accounted for a total of 1,183,018 hotel stays over the past year. This represents 28.44 per cent of all overnight stays generated by foreign tourists, with an average stay that continues to rise and now stands at 5.9 days.

To maintain this upward trend — reflected in data showing that by September, visitors from the United Kingdom had already exceeded 186,000 tourists, 21,326 more than in the same period in 2024 — Torremolinos is working in London with a busy schedule of activities and meetings with representatives of the tourism industry, aiming to strengthen loyalty in a market that has a particular fondness for the town. So much so that statistics confirm that almost 20 per cent of British visitors to Malaga province choose Torremolinos.