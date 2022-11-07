British woman stabbed to death in Benalmádena had reported her husband for domestic violence The victim managed to call the emergency services but she was found dead when they managed to break the door down at the couple's Costa del Sol apartment

The 69-year-old British woman who was found stabbed to death at the home she shared with her 80-year-old husband is said to have reported him for domestic violence on three occasions. However, sources say she had never proceeded any further with legal action against him and had never requested protection. The man, who is also British, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's earlier this year.

The woman called the emergency services for help at 10.30pm on Friday, saying she was being attacked by her husband. She said he had stabbed her four times, but then the telephone line went dead.

When officers arrived at their apartment in Avenida Antonio Machado they tried to break the door down, but this proved impossible and fire fighters had to gain entry to the apartment via a terrace at the back, using an extending ladder. They opened the door for the police, who found the woman lying on the living room floor, already dead. She had suffered 20 stab wounds, reportedly from a kitchen knife.

They found her husband in the bedroom, and placed him under arrest. He offered no resistance.

Well-known among the foreign community

The couple have lived in Spain for about 30 years and are said to be well-known in Benalmádena. They were reportedly always willing to help other foreigners who moved to the area, and had decided to donate their apartment to an animal refuge when they died.