British man arrested after wife found dead with more than 20 stab wounds in Benalmádena The 69-year-old victim, also British, phoned the emergency services pleading for help at 10.30pm on Friday night

An 80-year-old man has been arrested by Spain’s National Police as a suspect in the murder of his wife, found with more than 20 stab wounds at the home they both shared in Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol.

The 69-year-old British victim telephoned the emergency services at around 10.30 pm on Friday, 4 November 4, pleading for help. The woman told the operator that she was being attacked by her husband, of the same nationality.

When police and health services arrived at the house, located on Avenida Antonio Machado, the victim was lying on the floor of the living room. They could do nothing to save her life.

Officers found the husband lying down in the bedroom. After subduing him, the police questioned him before taking him into custody.

According to sources, it is believed that the man could suffer from a psychological illness with significant cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer's.