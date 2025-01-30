Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The renovated library in Arroyo de la Miel. SUR
Big increase in people using recently renovated library in Benalmádena during first week of opening
With a budget of close to one million euros, the expansion and modernisation work began at the beginning of last year with the aim of increasing services and facilities

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Thursday, 30 January 2025, 08:58

Culture councillor of Benalmádena town hall Jésica Trujillo has announced that the recently renovated public library in Arroyo de la Miel has registered spectacular figures since it reopened last month. According to Trujillo, during the month of December 2024, the influx of users to the library increased by 2,300 people compared to the same period of the previous year.

"The figures indicate a high occupancy, with more than 1,500 people visiting in the first eight days of opening in December. This has come to show that this decision to renovate the facility has been a success and enables us to continue on this path in 2025," the councillor said.

With a budget of close to one million euros, the expansion and modernisation work began at the beginning of last year with the aim of increasing services and facilities to its average of 1,000 daily users, making the library “a first-class benchmark in the province of Malaga and Andalucía”.

The modification project involved the construction of a new study room on the current terrace of the meeting room, with adaptations on the ground floor and an entrance and exit independent of the rest of the building.

“This type of facility is a space for the present and future, capable, if necessary, of opening to the public 24 hours a day and seven days a week," the councillor said.

