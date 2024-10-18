Benalmádena's Solymar business incubator opens its doors The new business unit in Benalmádena is now finished and ready to accommodate those companies that meet the requirements to set up in this space

With an investment of 337,712 euros for the adaptation of the facilities, located in Plaza Solymar, 13 rooms have been created, as well as a meeting area, toilets and common spaces, with a total constructed area of more than 1,200 square metres.