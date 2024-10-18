Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The inauguration of the new business unit. SUR
Benalmádena&#039;s Solymar business incubator opens its doors

Benalmádena's Solymar business incubator opens its doors

The new business unit in Benalmádena is now finished and ready to accommodate those companies that meet the requirements to set up in this space

Lorena Cádiz

Friday, 18 October 2024, 10:18

The new business incubator unit in Benalmádena is now finished and ready to accommodate those companies that meet the requirements to set up in this space.

With an investment of 337,712 euros for the adaptation of the facilities, located in Plaza Solymar, 13 rooms have been created, as well as a meeting area, toilets and common spaces, with a total constructed area of more than 1,200 square metres.

