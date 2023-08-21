Benalmádena's plan to connect entire coastline with pedestrian walkway is back on track

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the project to link the entire coastline in the municipality with a pedestrian footpath is back on track. The initiative is part of the Senda Litoral promoted by Malaga's provincial authorty, a project that will enable the entire coast of the Costa del Sol to be explored on foot.

The council has recently met with Malaga provincial authority and the Junta de Andalucía, whose support is essential to carry out the work. Councillor for Beaches, Presi Aguilera, pointed out that a preliminary project is under way, which will mark the sections and execution deadlines. The councillor explained that the Benalmádena coast will be divided into “seven or eight different sections”, since for each area different plans must be proposed.

“The problem in Benalmádena is that the orography of some areas is quite complex, and for this reason different solutions must be explored,” she said.

The first sections to be executed will be the areas along Carvajal and Malapesquera beaches.

“The coastal path is an important tourist resource that will offer opportunities to our commercial businesses and hotels. We have seen it in other municipalities on the Costa del Sol, such as Marbella and Estepona, where the Senda Litoral represents a great tourist attraction,” Aguilera added.