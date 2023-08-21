Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Malapesquera beach in Benalmádena. SUR
Benalmádena&#039;s plan to connect entire coastline with pedestrian walkway is back on track
Senda Litoral

Benalmádena's plan to connect entire coastline with pedestrian walkway is back on track

The initiative is part of the Senda Litoral promoted by Malaga's provincial authority, a project that will enable the entire coast of the Costa del Sol to be traversed on foot

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Monday, 21 August 2023, 15:17

Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the project to link the entire coastline in the municipality with a pedestrian footpath is back on track. The initiative is part of the Senda Litoral promoted by Malaga's provincial authorty, a project that will enable the entire coast of the Costa del Sol to be explored on foot.

Related news

The council has recently met with Malaga provincial authority and the Junta de Andalucía, whose support is essential to carry out the work. Councillor for Beaches, Presi Aguilera, pointed out that a preliminary project is under way, which will mark the sections and execution deadlines. The councillor explained that the Benalmádena coast will be divided into “seven or eight different sections”, since for each area different plans must be proposed.

Related news

“The problem in Benalmádena is that the orography of some areas is quite complex, and for this reason different solutions must be explored,” she said.

The first sections to be executed will be the areas along Carvajal and Malapesquera beaches.

“The coastal path is an important tourist resource that will offer opportunities to our commercial businesses and hotels. We have seen it in other municipalities on the Costa del Sol, such as Marbella and Estepona, where the Senda Litoral represents a great tourist attraction,” Aguilera added.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain win maiden World Cup with 1-0 victory against England
  2. 2 Man who fell from ladder while installing an air conditioning unit on the Costa del Sol has died
  3. 3 Picture special: 'Psychrowdelic' party puts Costa del Sol on the dance music map
  4. 4 Malaga closes its record-breaking summer fair
  5. 5 Full time: Spain beat England 1-0 in thrilling World Cup final
  6. 6 Malaga's roads claim seven lives in one of the darkest summers of the past decade
  7. 7 Free WiFi coverage extended on Costa del Sol beach with even more access points planned for the future
  8. 8 Costa del Sol residents continue fight against Endesa electricity substation plans
  9. 9 How to watch the Lionesses take on La Roja in World Cup final on TV in Spain
  10. 10 Cudeca calls for 'tin army' volunteers in Nerja

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad