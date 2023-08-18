Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A section of Las Chapas beach. Josele
Work starts on new section of Malaga coastal path in Marbella
Senda Litoral

Work starts on new section of Malaga coastal path in Marbella

This latest section of the Senda Litoral forms part of the project to connect all 180 kilometres of the Costa del Sol from Manilva and Maro on the eastern stretch

David Lerma

Marbella

Friday, 18 August 2023, 16:22

Compartir

Work has begun to construct a new section of promenade in Las Chapas area of Marbella. It will be 173 metres long and connect Avenida Jardines de Las Golondrinas and Avenida El Naviero.

The project, which Marbella town hall says will be completed by the end of September, includes the installation of a four-metre wide walkway, seating areas and sustainable lighting. "It will be raised above the ground to preserve the natural environment," said mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, who also pointed out that invasive plant species that are altering the ecosystem will also be removed.

While Muñoz pointed out the "complexity" of the project due to the proximity of residential areas, she said that the Real de Zaragoza beach will be in operation by the end of 2023, and that the continuation of the coastal path next to Hotel Don Carlos has been agreed and that the owners will be responsible for carrying out the work in the area.

From Manilva to Maro

This latest section of coastal path forms part of the project to connect all 180 kilometres of the Costa del Sol from Manilva and Maro on the eastern stretch. The construction of the coastal path, which began nine years ago in Mijas, also depends on the agreements between each town hall and the provincial, regional and national governments.

Casares town hall announced the completion of a two-kilometre section between the mouth of the Manilva River and Piedra Paloma beach in January this year, making it the first town in Malaga province to pedestrianise its entire stretch of coastline. The whole project from west to east is now 90 per cent complete.

