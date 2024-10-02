Benalmádena to install 150 video surveillance cameras throughout the town to help police stamp out crime

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 18:11 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena town hall will install 150 video surveillance cameras throughout the municipality in a bid to assist the Local Police to fight crime.

The announcement was made during the celebration of the Local force's patron los Santos Ángeles Custodios (the Holy Guardian Angels). The event kicked off with a mass in the Church of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, in Benalmádena Pueblo, and continued at the Hotel Alay, on the coast.

Mayor Juan Antonio Lara presided over the celebration where he was accompanied by Local Police chief Juan Carlos Merchán. During his speech, he pointed out "the firm commitment" of the town hall to provide the police with more resources. "Security in tourist areas is crucial and fundamental to guarantee the competitiveness of our destination and it is our obligation to provide you with all the necessary tools so that you can carry out your work with the maximum guarantees," Antonio Lara said.

The 150 closed-circuit video surveillance cameras will be installed at more than 50 locations throughout the municipality, he added. "We continue to enhance the value of the drone unit, which has been complemented this year," Antonio Lara also said.

The mayor also pointed out the incorporation of portable tablet devices, with specific software to facilitate and speed up digital payments for residents, as well as boosting the force's fleet of vehicles. "We have incorporated an "intelligent" vehicle which can detect road traffic offences and read number plates on the move; and a new vehicle which is a mobile office equipped with everything necessary to provide support in traffic accidents," he said.

Antonio Lara also praised the work carried out by police. "As mayor, it is an honour to have presented you with merit-laden medals, honorary diplomas and special mentions to the women and men who make up the staff of the Local Police," he said.

The mayor also congratulated "the most veteran officers, who today have been awarded police merit crosses for their continuous service for 15, 20 and 30 years and I would also like to congratulate all the officers who have received special mentions for their actions, which make Benalmádena proud".