Benalmádena traders' association unveils Halloween window display contest with frightfully good prizes

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 21 October 2024, 14:25 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Benalmádena traders’ association (ACEB) and the town hall have launched this year’s Halloween window decoration competition, an event that has prizes totalling 1,000 euros.

The initiative was announced by the president of the ACEB, Rosa María González Rubia, who explained that the competition encourages shops and businesses in the municipality to decorate their windows and interiors in the lead-up to All Saints' Day. Rubia pointed out that there will be six awards distributed in two categories. For the best shop window, there will be a first prize of 250 euros, a second prize of 150 euros and a third prize of 100 euros, and three other prizes of 250 euros, 150 euros and 100 euros respectively, for the three best decorated establishments.

The town hall highlighted "the visibility obtained by the participating businesses, since the photographs of the decorations will be published on the Facebook page of the ACEB”. Those that receive at least 100 'likes' will automatically have five points added to the score awarded by the jury, which will visit the participating establishments on 30 and 31 October.

Participants must send a photograph of the decorated business to comercial@acebbenalmadena.es, The deadline for registration of photographs for the contest is 24 October at 2pm.