Benalmádena strengthens its ties with China with free language classes aimed at adults

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 6 September 2024, 08:51 | Updated 08:57h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Benalmádena town hall will offer a series of classes to teach people to speak Chinese through weekly workshops entitled ‘discover Chinese’, all of which are free. The lessons, which will be held in the Innova building, were announced by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, and tourism councillor Presi Aguilera, who explained that the initiative is aimed at adults with no previous experience in the Chinese language.

The mayor explained the lessons are part of several initiatives that will mark Benalmádena’s twinning with the city of Dongying.

The two-hour course will be held every Saturday, starting 14 September from 10am, and participants will have the opportunity to learn basic Chinese conversation, introduction to Chinese grammar and writing, Chinese culture and traditions, special workshops on Chinese for business, and fun cultural activities such as cooking and calligraphy.

This initiative is sponsored by the Wenxin Educational Group, the largest Chinese school in Andalucía, and the United Chinese Association in Spain.

Aguilera said that Benalmádena is a “cosmopolitan town and a union between cultures”, which strengthens ties with different cities around the world in order to deepen and expand collaborations, develop projects and promote large investments.

The twinning of Benalmádena with Dongying involves a series of joint actions where lines of collaboration are established in terms of promotion. Thanks to this line of work, Benalmádena has recently received representatives of several companies and associations from Dongying to exchange ideas with representatives of the businessmen and entrepreneurs of Benalmádena.

The mayor said that the importance of this twinning and the meetings that derive from them also allows “us to address large-scale projects” in which Benalmádena council is looking for large investors.