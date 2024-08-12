Benalmádena starts drafting of Torre Bermeja medieval tower project

Tony Bryant Monday, 12 August 2024, 15:59 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, has held the first technical meeting for the drafting of Torre Bermeja rehabilitation project, one of the three medieval watchtowers located in the municipality. The work, which consists of a first phase of preliminary archaeological studies, has an execution period of 80 calendar days, once the necessary permits have been obtained from the regional government.

The council is surveying the current state of conservation of the foundations of the tower, located at the entrance to the marina, and assessing the extent to which the roots of several ficus trees have affected it. In the first phase of the project, a historical-cultural investigation of the monument will also be carried out and the analysis of the different construction stages that this tower has had during the more than 500 years since its construction.

The mayor visited the tower on Monday along with archaeologist Marisa Cisneros and architect Carlos Peinado.

"This work, which has a cost of more than 40,000 euros, is the necessary preliminary steps for the recovery of this asset of cultural interest, which was built between the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries. In the middle of the last century, part of its northern side collapsed, which was restored and is currently the best-preserved part,” Lara said.

The project is part of the town hall’s initiative to recover the historical and archaeological heritage of Benalmádena.