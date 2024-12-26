Benalmádena sees out the old and welcomes in the New Year with activities in the Pueblo and Arroyo de la Miel

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Thursday, 26 December 2024, 11:28

Benalmádena has announced the details of the end of the year festivities that the town will host on Tuesday 31 December, which will include various performances and activities from the afternoon until the moment of welcoming the new year.

The Costa del Sol town will again host its traditional ‘Fiesta Tardeo’ in Benalmádena Pueblo, which will begin at 3pm in Plaza de las Tres Culturas and will feature performances by the Kalima and Nuevo Día orchestras.

The main New Year’s Eve party will take place in Plaza de la Mezquita (Arroyo de la Miel) from 11.30pm, and will include live entertainment into the early hours.

Celebrations and popular traditions councillor Yolanda Peña said, “We hope the people of Benalmadena enjoy this part of the festive celebrations. As in previous years, we will welcome the coming year with caution and safety.”