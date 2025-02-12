Benalmádena schoolchildren attend crash course aimed at improving road safety awareness

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 16:10 Compartir

Benalmádena mayor Juan Antonio Lara took part in an initiative organised by the provincial traffic authority in Malaga on Wednesday aimed at improving road safety awareness for 200 first-year pupils of the IES Al-Baytar and the IES Cerro del Viento. The first part of the event took place in front of Tivoli, where the Benalmádena fire department and officers from the Local Police carried out a drill to demonstrate the work they carry out in the event of a road accident.

This was followed by a talk held at the cultural centre in Arroyo de la Miel, during which Lara said that "accidents are not just a statistic, because behind every accident there is a tragedy”. “Someone who leaves home to work, study or simply have fun and does not return home reminds us that the most important thing when making a journey is to reach the destination," he said.

Videos were shown to the children on the consequences of traffic accidents, along with the testimony of emergency personnel who revealed the consequences of serious accidents that they have experienced first-hand and the impact they have had on their lives.

The event focused on informing students about the sense of responsibility and making them aware that using a mobile phone at the wheel is as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol, in addition to warning them about the dangers of speed and other risk factors.