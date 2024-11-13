Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The event in Benalmádena held at Bil Bil castle on Monday. SUR
Benalmádena salutes the fallen with remembrance service at Bil Bil castle
Community spirit

Benalmádena salutes the fallen with remembrance service at Bil Bil castle

Organised by town hall’s foreign residents’ department, together with the RBL Spain South, the event featured the music of the Sur Pipes bagpipe band

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 17:10

The mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, presided over the Remembrance Day service held in Bil Bil castle on Monday 11 November. Organised by the town hall’s foreign residents’ department, together with the Royal British Legion Spain South, the event was attended by representatives of different foreign associations and featured the music of the Sur Pipes bagpipe band. A minute of silence was observed in memory of those who have lost their lives in conflicts since WWI.

The mayor highlighted the effort made by the different groups of foreigners who organise “this important day, in which we pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the different armed conflicts", adding that this year’s ceremony was even more important, “as two great conflicts are being fought at this time that threaten world peace”.

The service held at the Coín cemetery chapel. SUR

Meanwhile, the Coín branch of the RBL also held its Armistice Day ceremony on Monday, which was conducted by branch chaplain Caroline Macfarlane. The service was held at the Coín cemetery chapel and was attended by representatives of the Guardia Civil and members of the RBL rider’s branch; while the TAPAS choir gave their support to the congregation during the singing hymns.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Torrential downpour deposits 45mm of rain in just a few minutes in upper Axarquía area of Malaga province
  2. 2 Three locations still being studied for future Costa del Sol desalination plant as draft plan deadline slips
  3. 3 Severe weather warning in Malaga sees Billie Jean King Cup opener postponed until Friday
  4. 4 Spanish government attempts to claw back 5.4 million euros for Costa del Sol sewage treatment plant
  5. 5 Purpose-built court all set for start of Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga this week
  6. 6 What did the Costa del Sol's Neanderthals look like?
  7. 7 This is the moment a river in the Axarquía burst its banks as torrential rains continue across Malaga province
  8. 8 Record-breaking Fuengirola Half Marathon draws nearly 2,000 runners
  9. 9 The eastern Costa del Sol remembers...
  10. 10 Two popular Spanish tourist resorts bid for international photography event

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Benalmádena salutes the fallen with remembrance service at Bil Bil castle