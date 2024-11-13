Benalmádena salutes the fallen with remembrance service at Bil Bil castle

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 17:10

The mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, presided over the Remembrance Day service held in Bil Bil castle on Monday 11 November. Organised by the town hall’s foreign residents’ department, together with the Royal British Legion Spain South, the event was attended by representatives of different foreign associations and featured the music of the Sur Pipes bagpipe band. A minute of silence was observed in memory of those who have lost their lives in conflicts since WWI.

The mayor highlighted the effort made by the different groups of foreigners who organise “this important day, in which we pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the different armed conflicts", adding that this year’s ceremony was even more important, “as two great conflicts are being fought at this time that threaten world peace”.

Zoom The service held at the Coín cemetery chapel. SUR

Meanwhile, the Coín branch of the RBL also held its Armistice Day ceremony on Monday, which was conducted by branch chaplain Caroline Macfarlane. The service was held at the Coín cemetery chapel and was attended by representatives of the Guardia Civil and members of the RBL rider’s branch; while the TAPAS choir gave their support to the congregation during the singing hymns.