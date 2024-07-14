Benalmádena reveals its Roman heritage with opening of Los Molinillos archaeological site

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Sunday, 14 July 2024, 21:26 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, attended the official opening on Friday of the Los Molinillos archaeological site In Benalmádena Costa, one of the municipality’s most important sites from the Roman period. The site, which includes a visitors’ centre, has undergone extensive renovation work, including the creation of a series of walkways and bridges, along with information boards in English and Spanish, so the ruins can be enjoyed by the public.

The project, which had a budget of 267,000 euros, is part of the rehabilitation of the historical, architectural and cultural heritage of the municipality, with the primary objective of giving the area a boost as a tourist attraction.

One of the boards offering information in Spanish and English. SUR

The archaeological site, located on the Avenida Antonio Machado main seafront road, was unearthed during a proposed development project more than 20 years ago. It includes the remains of an industrial zone used for the production of olive oil, along with an old fish salting factory.

During his visit to the site, Lara claimed that when his council team came to power last year, this project had been put on the back burner, adding that, “with hard work, it is possible to do in less than a year what the previous council was not able to do in four”.