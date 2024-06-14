Benalmádena returns to its paper manufacturing roots and begins renovation of La Tribuna building

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 14 June 2024, 11:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

The birth of Arroyo de la Miel, today the main urban centre of Benalmádena, is linked to the paper industry created by the Genoese Félix Solesio to supply a basic raw material to the Real Fábrica de Naipes de Macharaviaya (the royal playing card factory in Macharaviaya).

The few remains of those paper mills that survived the passage of time gave rise years ago to the construction of the so-called La Tribuna building, which will now be renovated and fitted out as a museum and tourist information centre where, among other things, this part of the town's history will be told.

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, accompanied by the councillor for buildings, José Luis Bergillos, and his counterpart in culture, Jésica Trujillo, visited the facilities on Wednesday this week, where work has already begun. The project has a budget of 333,756 euros and will last for at least six months.

Among the actions planned is the connection between the upper and lower parts of the building through the exterior courtyard and by means of a metal staircase and a glass lift. The building currently lacks drinking water, electricity and air-conditioning installations, "so the intervention will provide all of this, as well as a toilet, with the aim of making both levels usable and accessible so that they can be used as desired in compliance with current technical regulations", explained Bergillos.

The ground floor alone covers an area of 87 square metres, to which are added 82 on the upper floor., so the work will involve the renovation, adaptation and enhancement of the entire building. In 2007, the state of this building "forced us to carry out emergency work on the load-bearing walls and the elevation of the upper floor, which had been destroyed by the collapse of the structural elements," added the councillor.