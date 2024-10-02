Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The mayor (c) with the new vehicle. SUR
Benalmádena ramps up cleaning services with addition of &#039;cutting edge&#039; rubbish vehicle
Council services

Benalmádena ramps up cleaning services with addition of 'cutting edge' rubbish vehicle

Other measures have been introduced this summer, including the replacement of the entire fleet of recycling and waste containers in the town

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 11:23

Opciones para compartir

Benalmádena town hall has added a new side-loading rubbish truck to the three new vehicles it introduced during the summer to continue improving the cleaning services in the municipality. The new vehicle was presented on Tuesday by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, who said that the “service is improving considerably with all the changes we have introduced this year”.

"We are talking about very important measures that will also allow the service to reach the residential developments, something that did not happen in the previous eight years of the local government team. This side-loading truck is one of the most cutting-edge on the market, a large vehicle with the necessary equipment installed and with a permissible maximum load capacity of 27,000 kilos, which is scrupulously compliant with current European emission standards,” Lara explained.

The mayor pointed out that this new vehicle is in addition to other measures introduced this summer, such as the replacement of the entire fleet of recycling and waste containers that are currently being installed throughout the municipality.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol resort thanks tourists with free shows and white carnations
  2. 2 Third 'little big' Danish castle opens on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 How inheritance tax works in Spain for non-residents
  4. 4 Legendary Costa del Sol pizzeria closes after 35 years of serving 'loyal' customers
  5. 5 UK police issue appeal to Brits in Spain as search for man wanted in connection with murder widens
  6. 6 Art goes international in Malaga province village
  7. 7 Fuengirola theatre presents English-language production of hit Broadway musical Annie
  8. 8 Joan Hunt awards highlight the contribution of foreign residents in Malaga province
  9. 9 Holidaymakers startled as octopus appears on Costa del Sol beach
  10. 10 EU ambassadors visit historic Costa del Sol landmark

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad