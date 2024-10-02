Benalmádena ramps up cleaning services with addition of 'cutting edge' rubbish vehicle

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 11:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena town hall has added a new side-loading rubbish truck to the three new vehicles it introduced during the summer to continue improving the cleaning services in the municipality. The new vehicle was presented on Tuesday by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, who said that the “service is improving considerably with all the changes we have introduced this year”.

"We are talking about very important measures that will also allow the service to reach the residential developments, something that did not happen in the previous eight years of the local government team. This side-loading truck is one of the most cutting-edge on the market, a large vehicle with the necessary equipment installed and with a permissible maximum load capacity of 27,000 kilos, which is scrupulously compliant with current European emission standards,” Lara explained.

The mayor pointed out that this new vehicle is in addition to other measures introduced this summer, such as the replacement of the entire fleet of recycling and waste containers that are currently being installed throughout the municipality.