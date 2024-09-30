Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Information tables are installed in Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Pueblo. SUR
Benalmádena raises awareness of Alzheimer&#039;s with series of informative activities
World Alzheimer's Month

Benalmádena raises awareness of Alzheimer's with series of informative activities

Along with an informative talk and a theatre production, AFAB will setup information points outside its headquarters in Arroyo de la Miel, and also in Benalmádena Pueblo

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 30 September 2024, 09:58

The Benalmádena and Torremolinos association of relatives of dementia (AFAB) is continuing with its series of initiatives to highlight World Alzheimer’s month, which will include an informative talk and a theatre production. The association has also installed information tables outside its headquarters in Arroyo de la Miel, and also in Benalmádena Pueblo, with the aim of giving visibility throughout October to this disease, which affects not only those who suffer from it, but also their families.

The activities will begin on Monday 30 September with an informative talk under the title 'Prevention Factors for Good Aging', which will take place at the Anica Torres participation centre at 6pm.

AFAB is also planning to stage Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap at the Casa de la Cultura on 15 November. The association is still finalising the details of the performance and further information will be posted on its Facebook page.

