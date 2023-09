Benalmádena quiz night cash donated to three local charities Pueblo Bar raised 600 euros for Age Concern, Cudeca and Fidelio

Pueblo Bar in Benalmádena collected almost 600 euros for local charities during its quiz nights over the summer.

Owners Mike and Sonia had saved the money in a bottle, which was opened at the weekend.

The money will be divided equally between Age Concern, Cudeca and Fidelio.