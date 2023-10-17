Benalmádena Pueblo independent music festival attracts bumper audience

Fans enjoying one of the free concerts in Benalmádena at the weekend.

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

According to figures released by the town hall, almost 3,000 people enjoyed the Benalfest music festival in Benalmádena Pueblo at the weekend, an independent music gathering that is consolidating itself as one of the town’s most outstanding autumn cultural events.

The festival promotes emerging local groups, and this year’s event included performances by Depedro, Arde Bogotá, Cantamarta and La Moda, among others.

Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, said the festival had been successful, not only because of the attendance figures, but also because of the security measures put in place “to host such an event”.

“This weekend, we enjoyed a good independent music festival. The free open-air concerts on the Los Nadales fairground brought together many people. The success of the festival was thanks to the measures put in place by the council, which included increasing the frequency of urban buses,” he said.

This year’s festival included the children’s show, Benalbaby, and the proceeds from the one euro entrance fee will be donated to the AFAB Alzheimer’s association.