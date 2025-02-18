Benalmádena to propose that Cudeca is included in candidacy for 2025 Princesa de Asturias award

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 09:19 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has announced that it will propose that the Cudeca Foundation is included in the candidacy for the 2025 Princesa de Asturias award for Concord, an initiative awarded to individuals, entities or organisations around the world which make notable achievements in the sciences, humanities, and public affairs. The proposal has the support of all the political groups to initiate the procedure aimed at adding support and preparing the necessary documentation for the candidacy.

"Cudeca embodies the values that define the award for the great work it has been carrying out on the Costa del Sol since its foundation in 1992, and we understand that it meets all the necessary characteristics for the Princess of Asturias foundation to take the initiative into consideration,” social welfare councillor Áurea Peralta, said, adding, "justice would be done if the objective set is achieved".

The medical director of the foundation, Marisa Martín, expressed her gratitude to the council for "proposing us for such a prestigious and recognised award”.

The councillor highlighted the fact that Cudeca has demonstrated an exemplary commitment to human dignity for more than 30 years, positioning itself as one of the main pioneering entities in Spain in this area of health care.

Cudeca’s care model, based on the British principles of "adding life to days”, has been adapted in an “exemplary way” to the needs of the Costa del Sol community, demonstrating the foundation's ability to integrate different cultures and approaches into its mission.

Cudeca also plays a key role in raising awareness and promoting palliative care, training, research and awareness programmes, and working to disseminate the importance of a dignified death and respect for life, at all times, until the end of life.