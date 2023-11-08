Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

View of the lake and the surrounding green areas in Parque de la Paloma. L.C.
Benalmádena prevented from watering green areas or washing streets for at least two months
Drought crisis

Residents have been reminded that the irrigation of gardens, parks or green areas - whether public or private - with potable water is prohibited while the current drought situation lasts

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 12:25

Benalmádena town hall has again pointed out that the irrigation of gardens, parks or green areas, whether public or private, is prohibited while the current drought situation lasts. Benalmádena, like the rest of the municipalities on the Costa del Sol, has informed its residents the limitations that exist in the use of water, which are in compliance with the drought decree published by the Junta de Andalucía.

However, the council pointed out that it hopes to be able to continue cleaning and watering certain green areas with non-potable water suitable for irrigation, such as in the Parque de la Paloma and the Bellavista lake.

Councillor for the environment, Juan Olea, said that a plan to use regenerated water has been awarded to a company, but it could take up two months to prepare. It will then be presented to the regional government for approval.

Olea, put the blame for the delay on the previous Socialist council, who he said had ignored for 18 months the requests made by the Acosol water company for town halls to prepare plans for the use of recycled water for cleaning and irrigation.

“This has resulted in actions having to be taken when the problem already exists,” he said.

