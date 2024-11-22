Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Gamonal area of Benalmádena. L. Cádiz
Benalmádena plans six-month major revamp of area left untouched for several decades
Benalmádena

In the Gamonal area of Arroyo de la Miel, eleven streets will be improved, modifying green areas to improve space for pedestrians

Lorena Cádiz

Friday, 22 November 2024, 11:52

This week major upgrading work began in the Gamonal area of Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena. Specifically, it will affect Avenida de Gamonal itself and the surrounding streets of Capricornio, Leo, San Silvestre, Aguacate, Sagitario, Zodiaco, Virgo, Tauro, Piscis and Libra.

It is a scheme that aims to renovate an area that has not seen any major investment for several decades. The project will be complex, not only due to the large area it covers, but also because it is a densely populated neighbourhood and as the work progresses, it will be necessary to redirect traffic in this area.

Gardened areas and pavements are to be redesigned. L. C.

Specifically, the street lighting, all the sanitation and water supply systems will be renovated. All the green areas in this zone will also be redesigned, many of which are very deteriorated, so that "pruning, transplanting and removal of tree species that need to be removed or transplanted to a more suitable location" will be carried out, said councillor José Luis Bergillos.

Pavements will also be replaced and redesigned, creating "more pleasant pedestrian access which will benefit local residents and improve quality of life", added the councillor.

The budget for these works is 2.6 million euros, with an estimated completion period of six months.

