Costa del Sol pickpocket with almost one hundred previous convictions sent to prison

A pickpocket who has nearly one hundred previous convictions has been imprisoned after being arrested in Benalmádena and in Torremolinos up to ten times in 2024. The man approached his victims, mainly tourists and elderly people, with a leaflet advertising a dance show. With this excuse, he would start to simulate dance moves, supposedly to try to explain to them what the show was about. Then, once they were distracted, he put his hand in the pocket of the victims and snatched their wallets.

In 2024, according to investigators, he is believed to have committed up to 23 thefts, eight frauds, two robberies with force and one case of unlawful detention. Although the suspect specialised in larceny, crime had become his way of life and he took advantage of any opportunity to commit offences.

The investigation, undertaken by officers of the specialised and violent crime unit (UDEV) of the Torremolinos-Benalmádena police station, began in April, following several reports of pickpocketing. The physical characteristics described by the victims were similar, and the modus operandi also matched. The officers' investigations suggested that the perpetrator of all these thefts was the same person, who, after stealing the wallet, also made use of the bank cards, thus committing other fraud offences.

The officers managed to arrest the man after identifying him thanks to the descriptions given by the victims and viewing security camera footage of the different establishments and public areas of the town.