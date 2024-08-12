Benalmádena mayor blasts former local government team for not carrying out legionella prevention measures

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 12 August 2024, 15:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, has hit out at the “lack of responsibility” of the previous municipal government (PSOE) for not carrying out legionella prevention measures in any municipal water tank or cistern since 2020. The mayor brought the matter up at the last plenary session, during which councillor for economy and finance José Miguel Muriel said the PSOE tried to “confuse citizens, shielding itself behind the fact that the it made a purchase of ecological cleaning machines for ozonated water in October 2023, and another purchase later of softening systems from another company”.

“None of these machines were purchased for the detection or prevention of legionella, but for cleaning with ozonated water and water softening,” Muriel said.

The mayor added, “Upon detecting that the water cisterns and municipal tanks had been without any legionella control since 2020, we began to work against the clock to, firstly, promote a minor contract that would urgently cover schools, nurseries and the municipal occupational centre, and in parallel in a larger contract to cover the rest of the municipal cisterns. The safety and protection of children and workers is the top priority and the necessary means and resources will be available because it is a very serious health risk.”