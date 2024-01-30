Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Planting of the first 30 trees began on Monday. L. Cádiz
Benalmádena launches urban forest project to help offset carbon footprint
Environment

The reforestation of a 1.5-hectare plot is estimated to absorb 150 tonnes of CO2 over the next 30 years

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 14:50

Benalmádena has begun the plantation of its first urban forest to absorb CO2 emissions to offset the carbon footprint. The initiative has been made possible thanks to an agreement signed by the town hall and Talher, an environmental and sustainability services company that is part of the Clece group. The project, which will be the company’s first in Spain, will consist of a 1.5-hectare plot of land, on which it will plant 1,200 different species of trees.

The project was launched on Monday by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, together with the southern regional director of Clece, Javier Gallego Trigo, and the director of Talher, Mónica Manrique Samaniego. The mayor explained that the project received the green light after receiving the certificate of registration from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO).

The launch was used the plant the first 30 trees, which included cork oaks, pine, carob and wild olive trees. The species chosen meet certain requirements such as adaptation to the environment and the ability to meet the objective of repopulation: they are also resistant and resilient to fires and climate change. Talher has developed a management plan by which it will be responsible for repopulating native species and maintaining them for the next three decades.

The mayor visits the reforestation site.
The mayor visits the reforestation site. SUR

Trees absorb carbon dioxide as they grow and store it: the reforestation of the municipal plot, which suffered a fire in 2019, is estimated to absorb 150 tonnes of CO2 over the next 30 years.

Lara thanked the company and its subsidiary for having chosen Benalmádena for the first initiative of its kind in Spain, which, he said, “will improve the natural environment, increase biodiversity and enhance the multifunctionality of spaces”.

“With this project, both Benalmadena and Talher will contribute to the mitigation of climate change, while creating a new tree cover that helps to conserve and promote both the quality and biodiversity of the landscape, through the recovery of tree cover,” he said.

