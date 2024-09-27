Benalmádena launches programme to support people who are suffering from a bereavement

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 27 September 2024, 15:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Carola social centre in Benalmádena is offering a programme, promoted by the Alhelí association and in collaboration with the town hall, to provide care and support to people who are going through a grieving process. The initiative takes place every fortnight, on Thursdays, from 10am to 1pm, and is coordinated by two psychologists with experience and training in bereavement and specific suicidal behaviour.

Social welfare councillor Áurea Peralta explained the programme and pointed out the importance of this measure, which is organised in two phases: a first phase of individual attention to find out the needs and adapt the resource to the person; and a second phase focused on creating a mutual help group for bereavement. The aim of this initiative is to create a space where people are accompanied, understood and supported.

Led by Noelia Espinosa Galán and Nuria Martín Santos, as project coordinators, the idea is to "minimise the impact generated by the grieving process, with special attention to people with vulnerability and risk of social exclusion", said the councillor. The attention and accompaniment of people who are going through a process of grief or loss of a loved one "is very important, especially for those who require special attention, like those who are experiencing a complicated grief, or suffering from a lack of social or family support or greater economic vulnerability". According to Peralta, "By implementing a mutual grief support group, we can work on necessary aspects that facilitate this process, such as active listening, empathy, resilience and minimising social isolation."

About Alhelí

It is worth remembering that Alhelí has been working since 2015 in the care, accompaniment and intervention with people who are going through a grieving process after the loss of a loved one, and in the prevention of pathological grief, as well as the prevention and postvention of suicidal behaviour.

Since its beginnings, the Malaga-based organisation has dedicated all its efforts to achieving two priority objectives. The first is to have a physical space, a reference point in the province to attend to people and families who are going through an experience of grief. The second is to have a professional team with training and experience in bereavement and prevention of suicidal behaviour.

In addition, another of the objectives of the association is to bring the resource to the greatest number of people, in this case Benalmádena, with special attention to families with socio-economic difficulties or with geographical mobility for various reasons.