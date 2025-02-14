Benalmádena improves cleaning services with two state-of-the-art vehicles

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 14 February 2025, 13:36 Compartir

Benalmádena has added two new state-of-the-art vehicles to its fleet that the town hall said will clean public roads and spaces in a “pioneering way”. The new cleaning vehicles were presented on Friday by environment and cleaning councillor Juan Olea, who said that it is the town hall’s “firm commitment to increase the equipment that the municipal cleaning services need”.

“This machinery will allow a leap in quality, especially on pavements such as those in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel, where the surfaces present problems due to the porosity of the tiles,” he said.

The councillor added that the new vehicles stand out for their manoeuvrability and will guarantee an excellent cleaning of all outdoor areas, combining high cleaning efficiency and minimum environmental impact.

"The change in certain areas will be noticed immediately with the start-up of these two vehicles, which will be used on the coast, as well as Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Pueblo. Benalmádena is a municipality that takes care of itself every day, promoting new facilities that allow us to provide a service we all deserve," he added.