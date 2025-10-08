Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The ice rink in Benalmádena. SUR
Community spirit

Benalmádena ice rink to reopen for season with big charity event for local girl

It will help raise funds to cover the medical treatments required for the serious illness she is battling

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 13:41

The ice rink in the Benalmádena sports complex will reopen on Friday 17 October with a major charity initiative in support of a young local resident who needs financial assistance to cover the medical treatments required for the serious illness she is battling.

The event, held under the slogan Todos con Leonor (everyone with Leonor), will take place between 6pm and 9pm and will feature figure skating exhibitions, face painting for children, raffles and a variety of entertainment. Admission to the fundraiser costs two euros, all of which will go to the cause, and for those unable to attend, a virtual ticket has been set up via Bizum using the code 08672.

“This event represents the very best of Benalmádena: our ability to come together for a just cause. Solidarity and sport go hand in hand to support Leonor and her family. We invite residents and visitors alike to take part, enjoy themselves and, above all, contribute to a cause that touches us all,” councillor Raúl Campos said.

The councillor also highlighted the uniqueness of the new facility: “The municipal ice rink is currently the only one in Andalucía. It’s not only a first-class sporting and tourist attraction, but also a key tool for attracting visitors and generating economic activity in the area, especially during the quieter months,” he explained.

