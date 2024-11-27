Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Three biker associations are taking part in the initiative. SUR
Benalmádena to host charity event to collect Christmas gifts for underprivileged children
Community spirit

The event, which includes a motorcycle exhibition and dance show, will be held at El Bil Bil castle on Sunday 1 December, and the town hall will be on hand to accept new toys, clothing or books, which will be distributed to needy youngsters by Cáritas

Lorena Cádiz

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 19:21

The 'Pesca de Juguetes’ festive charity collection initiative returns to Benalmádena on Sunday 1 December, a campaign to collect items such as toys, clothes and books to be donated to children and families in vulnerable situations. Organised by the town hall, the initiative has the collaboration of three local motorcycle associations: Grupo Motero 222, Sun Coast Custom and V-Strom Andalucía.

The bikers will gather at 11am in front of the Pre-Columbian museum in Benalmádena Pueblo and follow a route to El Bil Bil castle, where there will be an exhibition of participating motorcycles and an afternoon of entertainment. Members of the town hall will be on hand to accept new toys, clothing or books, which will be distributed to needy youngsters by Cáritas Diocesana Inmaculada Concepción

"Every donation will be one more smile. Our aim is to ensure that no child is left without a gift this Christmas," councillor Yolanda Peña said.

