The town hall announces the charity concert. SUR
Community spirit

Benalmádena to host charity concert for construction of new disability support centre

The town hall has called on residents to support this event because “each ticket sold is another brick in this building of inclusion and hope”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Thursday, 5 June 2025, 19:20

The municipal auditorium in Benalmádena's Parque de la Paloma will host a charity concert on Saturday 7 June in support of the Benalmádena disability association, Abad. The event aims to raise funds for the construction of the future disability support centre, a project, backed by the local council and the regional authority, which has taken a significant step forward with the laying of its foundation stone.

The concert will feature performances by several local artistes with a repertoire that includes Spanish and international pop-rock, new flamenco and Latin music. Tickets for the concert, which starts at 8pm, cost five euros and all proceeds will go towards the new centre.

Social welfare councillor Áurea Peralta said: "Benalmádena town hall proudly supports this charity concert. The work carried out by Abad is essential for our community, and the construction of the new comprehensive support centre will mark a turning point for many people with disabilities and their families."

Peralta called on residents to support this event because “each ticket sold is another brick in this building of inclusion and hope”.

