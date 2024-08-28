Benalmádena honours its Argentine residents with 'authentic' three-day festival this weekend

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 13:14 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena will host the Fiesta Gaucha, “an authentic” Argentine festival, in the surroundings of El Bil Bil castle on the Paseo Marítimo from Friday 30 August to Sunday 1 September. The event will offer traditional grilled meats and cuisine, wines and drinks and a wide range of shows and live performances in order to bring together locals, visitors and, in particular, the large Argentine community that resides on the Costa del Sol.

Organised by the town hall and Baobao Eventos, the three-day event, which starts at 7pm each evening, will present folkloric music and traditional Argentine dance shows, including tango, Malambo and ballet.

Foreign residents’ councillor Presi Aguilera highlighted the international character that Benalmádena presents with the promotion of events from different countries, which she said “is a treasure that we must preserve”.

The councillor pointed out that Benalmádena has 3,500 residents from Argentina, which she described as "a friendly country".

“The firm commitment of Benalmádena to attract major events to the coast, giving it life throughout the year, is something that has been proven with a multitude of pioneering initiatives dedicated to different countries, such as the USA and Chile,” Aguilera said.