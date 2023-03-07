Benalmádena holds meeting with residents and traders about future of Plaza Solymar The town's mayor explained that the transformation of the square, which was once the hub of the town's nightlife scene, was necessary because 'it has lost the splendour of yesteryear'

Benalmádena town hall held a meeting with the residents and traders of Plaza Solymar on Monday (6 March) to inform them about the process of the urban transformation project planned for the area.

The meeting was chaired by the town's mayor, Víctor Navas, along with the councillor for Urban Planning, María Isabel Ruiz; the councillor for Security, Javier Marín; and the councillor for Roads and Works, Joaquín Villazón.

The informative gathering was one of many held since the council began its transformation of the area in Benalmádena Costa, although the mayor claimed «this meeting has been the most fruitful of them all».

Navas explained that the transformation of the '24-hour square', which was the hub of the town's nightlife scene during the 1980s and'90s, was necessary because «it has lost the splendour of yesteryear».

«There has been a lot of interest from the local residents and business owners who want to know what is going to happen with Plaza Solymar. The residents have asked us for a transformation plan appropriate to the enormous possibilities of this area, and we are working on it,» the mayor explained.

«We are currently looking for opportunities to address this process of urban transformation without involving an economic loss for the current owners of the commercial premises in the square, and without damage to the environment,» Navas added.

The mayor assured business owners that they should not see the urban transformation of the area as a «threat», but an «opportunity».

One of the proposed ideas is to turn the square into a large business centre, which has been prompted by the opening of the technological centre in 2019. The business hub, which had an investment of 20 million euros, currently employs more than 2,400 people.

«We have the possibility of continuing to transform this area with initiatives such as the future opening of a new business incubator, which is included in the EDUSI plan. We envisage turning this place into a business centre with all that this implies in terms of generating wealth and employment,» the mayor said.